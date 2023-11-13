Finally, cheaper cheese - food prices fall in October

Retail pricing is starting to reflect lower commodity prices. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

New data from Stats NZ offers hope that inflation may be starting to ease with food prices down in October - led by a fall in the price of cheese.

Food prices in New Zealand were 6.3 per cent higher than a year ago but were cheaper in October 2023 than they were a month earlier, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

Food prices fell 0.9 per cent in October 2023 due to broad falls in the majority of subgroups. Even adjusting for seasonal effects, they fell 0.1 per cent.

The fruit and vegetables subgroup was the largest contributor to the monthly fall, followed by grocery food. The grocery items that contributed the most to the monthly fall were cheese, white bread, and muesli bars.

Global commodity prices for dairy have fallen significantly since the start of the year and are now flowing through to the retail level.