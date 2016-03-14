The Dick Smith name may live on - after an Australian e-commerce entrepreneur announced last night he'd bought up the collapsed retailer's intellectual property.
The Sydney Morning Herald is reporting that Ruslan Kogan wants to re-open Dick Smith as an online-only retailer, now that he has bought the company's customer and loyalty database, websites and domain names from receiver Ferrier Hodgson.
It says Dick Smith's online business accounted for only 8 per cent of total sales, but bidding for the intellectual property was 'hotly contested'.
Kogan, 32, runs an existing online electronics business, kogan.com, which he founded in 2006 selling televisions online from the garage of his parents' house.