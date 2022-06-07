NZ Rural Land seeks funds for two more farm buys

NZ Rural Land is raising funds to buy two dairy farms in Southland. Photo / File

New Zealand Rural Land Co is seeking to raise $20.38 million to buy two Southland dairy farms.

The capital raise will be in the form of a pro-rata accelerated renounceable entitlement offer.

Under its terms, participating shareholders will get one new share for every five existing shares at $1.05 per new share - a 6.3 per cent discount to Tuesday's closing price of $1.12.

Chairman Rob Campbell said the acquisitions - for a total price of $29m - represented a continuation of NZ Rural's strategy of broadening its portfolio of high-quality rural land assets.

Following the purchases, NZ Rural's portfolio will comprise about 11,710 hectares of dairy farms across Canterbury, Central Otago and Southland.