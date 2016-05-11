NZME confident of Fairfax merger case

APN News and Media chief executive Ciaran Davis said he was confident the company could put a compelling argument to the Commerce Commission to allow the merger of its unit, NZME, with Fairfax New Zealand's local assets.
The Sydney-based company earlier outlined far-reaching plans to raise A$180 million in fresh capital from a rights issue, split off its New Zealand business - NZ Herald publisher NZME - into a standalone entity and to eventually merge it with Fairfax's New Zealand business.
Both companies operate in a near duopoly in newspapers up and down the country and compete head-to-head on their respective news websites, so a proposal will require Commerce Commission approval.
"We believe that the businesses are very complementary in nature, so from that perspective we feel comfortable but I think that in light of global competition from new players we strongly believe that arguments that we put forward will be well received by the Commerce Commission," Davis said in a conference call for analysts.
Davis said there were significant synergies to be gained from merging the two companies.