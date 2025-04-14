Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

US argues Meta built a social media monopoly

New York Times
7 mins to read

Mark Zuckerberg, chairman of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram owner Meta. Photo / AFP

Mark Zuckerberg, chairman of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram owner Meta. Photo / AFP

The tech giant went to court on Monday (Tuesday NZT) in an antitrust trial focused on its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp. The case could reshape its business.

The Federal Trade Commission on Monday accused Meta of creating a monopoly that squelched competition by buying startups that stood in its

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business