Jane Hastings has led the transformation and integration of NZME.

Former NZME chief executive Jane Hastings is heading across the ditch to take on the role of chief operating officer for Event Hospitality and Entertainment in Sydney.

Hastings led the transformation and integration of NZME - owner of the NZ Herald, NewstalkZB, GrabOne, ZM, The Hits and a raft of other entertainment radio brands - since September 2014 as well as orchestrating the move of the company into its new state of the art multi-purpose newsroom on Graham Street.

Having been with the business since May 2012, Hastings said she was looking forward to returning to Event where she previously worked.

"The company, scale and breadth of this role in industries I am passionate about, made it an easy decision," she said. "[They] are leaders in the entertainment and hospitality industries driven by a talented group of people. I cannot wait to get started."

Event Hospitality and Entertainment is an Australian company founded in 1910, which owns 54 hotels and 142 cinemas including the Rydges Hotel chain and Event cinemas.