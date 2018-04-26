Loss widens at Fonterra's Beingmate

The shareholder base is understood to be questioning Fonterra's management strategy. Picture / Mark Mitchell

The shareholder base is understood to be questioning Fonterra's management strategy. Picture / Mark Mitchell

Beingmate Baby & Child Food Co, part-owned by Kiwi dairy giant Fonterra, has reported a wider net loss for 2017 than had previously been forecast.

The Chinese food manufacturer, which Fonterra has an 18.8 per cent stake in, reported a loss of 1.06 billion yuan ($236 million), Reuters reports.

That's up from a loss of 780.67 million yuan a year ago and from previous forecasts of a loss of 764m-966m yuan for the year.

Reuters said the company, listed on the Shenzen stock exchange, was in a trading halt "as it will implement a delisting risk warning" and that it expects trading to resume today.

Beingmate, which distributes infant formula and baby food throughout China, sells Fonterra's Anmum product through a joint venture.