Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies

Is Fonterra rethinking the future of its Australian and NZ brands business?

By
Herald business writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Fonterra is New Zealand's biggest business. Photo / Michael Craig

Fonterra is New Zealand's biggest business. Photo / Michael Craig

Fonterra’s integration of its Australian and New Zealand brands businesses could be a run-up to the dairy export leader taking another look at strategic options for these mature assets, top Jarden analyst Arie Dekker hopes.

Commenting on the company’s strong interim financial result, Dekker said there was “plenty of potential

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Companies

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Companies