Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Energy

Trumpism will force nuclear-free policy review - Matthew Hooton

By
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Out from the cold? NZ faces nuclear energy rethink amid global shifts and security debates. Photo / Kenny Holston, The New York Times

Out from the cold? NZ faces nuclear energy rethink amid global shifts and security debates. Photo / Kenny Holston, The New York Times

Opinion by Matthew Hooton
Matthew Hooton has over 30 years’ experience in political and corporate communications and strategy for clients in Australasia, Asia, Europe and North America, including the National and Act parties and the Mayor of Auckland.
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The Labour Government passed legislation on June 8, 1987 prohibiting nuclear ships entering New Zealand waters.
  • The policy led to a significant shift in New Zealand’s international relations, particularly with the United States.
  • In response to Australia’s AUKUS pact to build nuclear submarines, New Zealand reaffirmed its nuclear-free stance in 2021.

OPINION

Donald Trump’s new world order will soon force New Zealand to reconsider its attitude towards nuclear energy, naval visits and even weapons.

This won’t be easy. At least since Richard Prebble’s 1984 Nuclear Free New Zealand Bill, which helped collapse the Muldoon Government, many

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Energy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Energy