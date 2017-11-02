A2 Milk recovery helps lift shares

New Zealand shares followed A2 Milk's recovery upwards tonight, with Synlait Milk and Comvita also bouncing.
Meanwhile, Metro Performance Glass continued its downward trajectory.
The S&P/NZX 50 Index gained 29.25 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 8083.06. Within the index, 24 stocks rose, 18 fell and eight were unchanged. Turnover was $211 million.
A2 Milk led the index higher, up 6.1 per cent to $8.42. The stock fell as low as $7.45 on Wednesday, and ended the session down 8.4 per cent.
"It's bouncing back up again, and that's certainly underpinning the market", said James Smalley, senior advisor at Hamilton Hindin Greene.