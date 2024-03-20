In his outlook, Hurrell said: “Looking out to the remainder of the year, while global inflationary pressures are easing, we are monitoring the potential for volatility as a result of geopolitical instability.”
Hurrell said through Fonterra’s partnership with logistics firm Kotahi and diversification across markets, the co-op was well prepared for disruption in global supply chains or changes in demand from key importing regions.
In a results conference call, Hurrell said Asia – excluding China – was a significant source of increased demand over the second quarter.
In recent Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auctions, China, once a major source of demand for milk powder, has been much less dominant.
Hurrell said that a recovery in China would be an important factor in future GDT pricing.
“In the second half, we are expecting pressure on margins in Foodservice and Consumer from the higher cost of goods – the price of milk,” he said.