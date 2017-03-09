Watch NZH Local Focus: Kawhia Beach cleaners get new trailer from power trust

Organiser of the Kawhia Aotea Beach Care Group Bevan Taylor says it's about getting the kids out in the environment "and they also get a good workout, on a physical level".
"This is not only teaching our kids to respect our natural environment it's also getting a good ecological consciousness if you like. Then they become aware of the effects of littering," Mr Taylor says.
It's a practical lesson, picking up bottles, lids, wood, light bulbs, toothbrushes, glass, containers, cups and much more.
Mr Taylor hopes "we teach them what can happen out there with plastic floating in the ocean", and the fact that turtles, dolphins, whales and other marine life swallow plastic.
Mr Taylor says plastic bags can easily be mistaken by predators as jellyfish and rubbish should be disposed of correctly.
"To me if you connect with the environment, you're more likely to protect it, for those that are more disconnected to nature they're more likely to um, you know trash it in a way. Kid's who tune into the environment are more likely to protect it later on."
The rubbish is picked up by locals who volunteer their time, energy and trailers and trucks to carry the rubbish.
And now the job is easier with a new trailer paid for by a $2,000 dollar grant from the Heartland Fund - a community funding arm of King Country Energy.
Previously the trailers had been old and small, not fit for purpose - last time they got a flat tyre.
But the Heartland Fund and many projects it supports, are at risk.