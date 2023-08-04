Genesis Energy's Huntly Power Station. Photo / NZME

Genesis Energy said an outage at its Unit 5 combined cycle gas plant at Huntly would cost $20-$30 million.

Unit 5, which usually delivers continuous or baseload power to the electricity grid, has been out of action since June 30.

An investigation revealed a failure of one of the unit’s three circuit breakers.

Specialist parts, including some from overseas, are required for repair, the company said.

Genesis had earlier advised that it expected Unit 5 to return to service by August 31, but it has now pushed that date out to May next year.