Electricity: Meridian gets green light for Ruakākā solar farm

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Meridian Energy has been given the go-ahead for a huge solar farm at Ruakākā. Photo / David Haxton

Meridian Energy has been granted resource consent to build a 120-megawatt (MW) solar farm in Northland.

The generator-retailer said with up to 250,000 solar panels, the Ruakākā Solar Farm, south of Whangārei, would be capable of producing 150 to 200 gigawatt hours of electricity a year – enough to power more than half the homes in Northland.

Meridian head of renewable development Rebecca Knott said the project would boost resilience for the region by reducing Northland’s reliance on electricity generated in other parts of the country.

The bulk of New Zealand’s electricity generation comes from the lower South Island and the North Island, south of Auckland.

Security of supply to Northland came under the spotlight in June when one of Transpower’s pylons collapsed near Glorit.

This week, the national power grid operator apologised to the Northland community for the disruption caused by the failure, which cut power to the region.

Knott said Northland was blessed with “phenomenal” natural resources and Meridian was looking forward to delivering a new project that took full advantage of that.

The Ruakākā Energy Park is one of several renewable energy developments Meridian has under way to improve the security of electricity supply, she said.

Meridian plans to spend $3 billion on renewable energy projects through to 2030.

Knott said solar farms and batteries, alongside the country’s hydro stations and wind farms, were part of the solution to strengthening and growing the electricity system.

Subject to the appeal period and final investment decision by the Meridian board, construction of the Ruakākā Solar Farm will get under way in early 2025.

It is expected to be completed in late 2026.

Jamie Gray is an Auckland-based journalist, covering the financial markets and the primary sector. He joined the Herald in 2011.

