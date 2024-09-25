Meridian Energy has been given the go-ahead for a huge solar farm at Ruakākā. Photo / David Haxton

Meridian Energy has been granted resource consent to build a 120-megawatt (MW) solar farm in Northland.

The generator-retailer said with up to 250,000 solar panels, the Ruakākā Solar Farm, south of Whangārei, would be capable of producing 150 to 200 gigawatt hours of electricity a year – enough to power more than half the homes in Northland.

Meridian head of renewable development Rebecca Knott said the project would boost resilience for the region by reducing Northland’s reliance on electricity generated in other parts of the country.

The bulk of New Zealand’s electricity generation comes from the lower South Island and the North Island, south of Auckland.

Security of supply to Northland came under the spotlight in June when one of Transpower’s pylons collapsed near Glorit.