“They’ve stopped the practice of luring consumers into bundles with sharp upfront broadband discounts, while increasing power prices at the back end, which usually offset any savings,” he said.

However, he said the commission was concerned that Contact and Nova persist with GST-exclusive pricing by default, when a fully loaded retail price is what most Kiwis are accustomed to seeing.

“With escalating electricity costs, and wider cost-of-living concerns, it’s unhelpful for energy providers to make their prices look cheaper than they really are.

“It’s inherently confusing to combine GST-inclusive broadband and GST-exclusive energy pricing in the same bundle.”

Gilbertson said the commission is pleased the other main providers – Mercury, Electric Kiwi, Pulse Energy and 2degrees – have amended their conduct and are complying with all key requirements.

The commission encouraged consumers to take care to ensure they’re comparing the right numbers when looking at bundles from Contact and Nova, given the difference 15% can make on the total price.

The energy and broadband bundling guidelines were designed to increase transparency and reduce consumer confusion. . The commission said bundling has been one of the fastest-growing segments of the broadband market over the past two years – attracting a total of nearly 300,000 consumers.

There are six main providers of bundled energy and broadband services: Mercury, Contact, Nova Energy, Electric Kiwi, Pulse Energy and 2degrees.

The commission’s recent review of compliance found that providers have amended their conduct and are complying with all key requirements except for Contact, Nova, and Pulse in relation to the GST-inclusive pricing requirement.

Pulse has committed to correcting its conduct, it said.

Nova Energy, part of Todd Corp, is the fifth-largest electricity retailer in New Zealand, and is one of the largest wholesalers and retailers of natural gas.

The company retails energy, broadband, mobile phone and EV charging services to homes and businesses under three brands: Nova Energy, Megatel and Wise Prepay.

NZX-listed Contact - an energy generator and retailer - offers electricity, gas, broadband and mobile phone services.

The Herald has approached Contact and Nova for comment.

Jamie Gray is an Auckland-based journalist, covering the financial markets and the primary sector. He joined the Herald in 2011.
































