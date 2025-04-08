The Commerce Commission says Alpine Energy overcharged customers by $16.9m. Photo / NZME

The Commerce Commission has issued a warning to South Canterbury-based lines company Alpine Energy after an accounting error resulted in it overcharging customers by $16.9 million.

Commissioner Vhari McWha said its focus was on ensuring Alpine returned the money to customers, with additional funds committed in recognition of the harm the error caused the wider community.

“We’re mindful that, given electricity is an essential service, consumers may have suffered unnecessary hardship as a result of this error,” she said.

“That’s why in addition to paying customers back the amount they are owed, we have secured a commitment from Alpine to spend at least $1.5m to support access to electricity in the local South Canterbury community.”

McWha said unpicking the effects of the error had been a lengthy but essential process to ensure the correct amount was returned to consumers.