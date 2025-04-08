“While we do not think the breaches were intentional, they are nonetheless very serious and preventable.”
The undertakings require Alpine to make improvements to its processes so it can avoid similar mistakes.
The lines company, which services more than 33,800 customers, had provided incorrect information disclosure statements to the Commission relating to its depreciation calculations.
This information was used by the Commission to set allowable revenues and Alpine’s maximum allowable revenue was overstated, leading to customers being overcharged for the lines components of their electricity bills between 2015 and 2024.
The Commission said Alpine must now:
- Refund current customers the $16.9m overcharged;
- Establish a programme to provide discretionary payments to former customers who would otherwise not receive a refund;
- Within two years, spend at least $1.5m on initiatives to support access to electricity in the local community, like community resilience, affordability and energy efficiency;
- Prepare an improvement plan, setting out actions Alpine intends to take that are designed to mitigate repeating the error.
The Commission has also issued a warning letter to the company.
Alpine adjusted its prices from June 1, 2024 to mitigate the impact of the error.
The $16.9m in refunds for the overcharge in previous years will be delivered by crediting the accounts of current Alpine customers, the Commission said.
There will also be a programme to make payments to former customers who can show they are eligible for a refund.
Alpine owns and operates the electricity distribution network that powers consumer homes and businesses in the South Canterbury region, which includes the Timaru, Mackenzie and Waimate Districts.
The company is partially owned by consumers connected to its network, and pays a dividend to its shareholders, which includes the community trust.
This in turn resulted in a distribution to consumers through bill credits to retailers.