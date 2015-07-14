BP New Zealand Holdings, the country's biggest petrol station chain by sales, reported a 70 per cent slump in annual profit last year as falling oil prices late in the period eroded the value of its inventory, generating its smallest earnings in more than a decade.
Net profit dropped to $30.3 million in calendar 2014 from $102.4 million a year earlier, even as sales revenue was largely unchanged at $3.3 billion, according to the Auckland-based arm of the multi-national company's financial statements, filed with the Companies Office.
That's the smallest profit has reported since 2003, when its annual revenue was $1.74 billion.
BP New Zealand reported a 6.9 per cent decline in the cost of raw materials and consumables used, to $2.67 billion in the year, benefiting from the global slump in crude oil and refined fuel prices, offset by a $184 million expense on the change in the value of inventories of finished goods and work in progress.