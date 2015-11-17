Dollar little changed after dairy prices fall

Photo / iStock

The New Zealand dollar held its ground as prices declined at the overnight GlobalDairyTrade auction.

The kiwi was at 64.67 US cents at 8am in Wellington, from 64.58 cents at 5pm yesterday. The trade-weighted index was at 70.69 from 70.64.

Dairy product prices fell for a third consecutive time in the latest GlobalDairyTrade auction amid an increase in international supply and a subdued outlook. The GDT average winning prices dropped 7.9 per cent from the previous fortnightly auction, even as volumes declined 12 per cent, weighing on the outlook for New Zealand's largest commodity export. Still, the decline was in line with signals from NZX milk futures, analysts said.

"GDT auction prices fell, but markets were well-prepared for this and the magnitude of falls was within the range of expectations," ANZ Bank New Zealand senior economist Mark Smith and senior FX strategist Sam Tuck said in a note. "The low run of dairy prices looks set to consign the dairy sector to another dismal season."

