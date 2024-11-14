Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies
Updated

Deloitte Top 200: How CEOs can prepare for economic recovery

Duncan Bridgeman
By
NZME Business Managing Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Executives are increasingly optimistic now the Reserve Bank has cut rates. But how long can their companies hold out for the economy to improve?

After another tough year, many business leaders will be looking or hoping to shift gears in anticipation of some sort of economic recovery.

Others may still be battling challenging conditions and trying to find ways to cut costs and grow revenue at the same time.

The best CEOs can use

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Companies

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Companies