Deloitte Top 200: How CEOs can prepare for economic recovery

ServiceNow is a long-term sponsor of the CEO of the Year category, which recognised the best executive performance from the previous financial year.

The independent judging criteria include the performance of the winner’s organisation and the extent to which he or she has contributed to that performance and the current strategy.

Fonterra’s Miles Hurrell, Port of Auckland’s Roger Gray and Meridian Energy’s Neale Barclay have been named as finalists in the category.

The recent Mood of the Boardroom survey found New Zealand’s top company chief executives were most worried about managing profit expectations and achieving revenue growth. The good news is that while the economy remains weak, cuts to the Official Cash Rate should help spur economic growth and reduce finance costs for firms. Tulp says balancing short-term business needs with longer-term strategies is a key issue for CEOs at the moment.

“The key is to have an unwavering vision and mission that is anchored in your values, but the key high-performance differentiator is having a dynamic approach to how you implement the strategy.

“We are beyond the time where you can have a set and forget five, 10-year strategy – the world, technology and workforce are evolving too quickly for that.

“Finding a healthy balance will always be a challenge. With finite resources, a CEO’s biggest job will be optimising how you allocate these resources so you can maintain this balance even when circumstances change.”

How CEOs respond to technology advances, especially artificial intelligence (AI) is another key issue, Tulp says.

Globally CEOs are recognising that with proper guardrails in place, generative AI can unlock new opportunities and speed up, scale, or otherwise improve existing business cases.

“In my opinion, AI and automation are essential for tackling ongoing economic challenges. If CEOs focus on streamlining processes and boosting efficiency, businesses can control costs more effectively and increase productivity at the same time. Getting ahead of challenging conditions now is going to be the secret sauce for navigating the next economic cycle.

“One of the biggest obstacles to AI adoption is that it requires a shift in a company’s culture and processes. This has to be led from the top. Leaders who want to effectively navigate their teams through this new AI era, need to foster a culture of experimentation and adaptability.

“AI also requires a bit of housekeeping. Effective AI systems rely on high-quality data, strong governance, and an AI-skilled workforce. These are the foundations that should be the absolute priority for every business leader in the next year.”

