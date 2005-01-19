Dairy giant appoints milk marketing chief

Fonterra has appointed a new global marketing director for New Zealand Milk in a bid to increase international business.



Brett Henshaw is working in Australia as marketing director for Colgate-Palmolive.



NZ Milk managing director Sanjay Khosla said Henshaw had the international experience needed to develop key global markets.



"During his time in New York, he worked with marketing in more than 30 subsidiaries in all geographic regions and has significant breadth of experience in working with global business partners," Khosla said.