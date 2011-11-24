Dairy futures trading hits 10,000 mark

Trading in NZX dairy futures passed the 10,000-lot mark today for the first time since its inception.
The exchange says the milestone means the market is well on the way towards reaching critical mass.
Futures markets allow buyers and sellers in the physical dairy market to hedge their purchases or sales, while providing an opportunity for speculators to take a punt on dairy prices.
The NZX's head of derivatives, Kathryn Jaggard, told APNZ the market, which kicked off in 2010, had exceeded the NZX's expectations.
Jaggard said new derivative markets can take two to five years to develop into what she calls "super liquid" futures contracts, and she said the NZX dairy futures market was getting close to that.