Woolworths alone has had approval for five applications to buy or lease sites this decade.
Where supermarkets open or close is of great interest to communities, as shown in Hastings when New World shut in Flaxmere.
But where are new stores opening, where have they opened recently and where might they rise soon?
Woolworths, headed by chief executive Brad Banducci who href="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/woolworths-group-ceo-brad-banducci-steps-down-following-interview-storm-out/3AYQDK7IYZANTIDKVYJRL2KLYI/" target="_blank">leaves in September, is expanding, having quietly just won consent to buy a block of land in Christchurch.
Although castigated by locals for shutting New World Flaxmere, rival Foodstuffs has opened 13 new stores since late 2022 and this month plans to open its fourteenth: a huge new Pak’nSave Papanui, replacing Pak’nSave Northlands 2km away, which is closing.
Toitū Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand this decade cleared five applications by Woolworths to buy or lease sites including that new Christchurch block for the business previously called Countdown.
Last year, Woolworths said it planned its first ‘dark store’ in Devonport, applying to Auckland Council to open a “direct to boot” outlet at a Lake Rd site. That is yet to open. Matt Grainger, Woolworths New Zealand’s director of property, said at the time it would be the first standalone outlet with no supermarket attached.
Two years ago, a Herald supermarket power list outlined how ownership was a path to wealth for Woolworth’s rival.
Woolworths Group is an ASX-listed company, with shares trading around A$32, so the stores are not privately owned.
But many of its New Zealand outlets are, leased to the business long-term.
General Distributors is its property arm, its office is registered to 80 Favona Rd which is Woolworth’s New Zealand head office. The company is the property-owning and leasing arm of Woolworths New Zealand, the OIO noted.
The company is 99.45 per cent Australian public, 0.36 per cent New Zealand and 0.19 per cent various overseas owned.
General Distributors has applied via standing consent which allows it to buy or lease initially unspecified plots of land within certain timeframes.
Standing consent allows entities to apply before identifying the property they want to buy or operate on via a specific address. The consents cover a predetermined number of purchases and have a use-by date. Buyers must notify the OIO each time they use a standing consent to complete a deal.
General Distributors’ most recent standing consent activity finishes at the end of this year.
The OIO said last July General Distributors won permission to buy up to 75ha of residential land that was not otherwise classified as sensitive, in up to 10 transactions with a maximum of 15ha per transaction by December 1 this year.
Included in that is:
December 19, 2023: 1.06ha at 484-494a Madras St, Christchurch “to build and operate a supermarket”. This is a flat, open central-city site not far from The Square. It has not been developed. Asked what plans the chain had, a Woolworths spokeswoman said: “We regularly buy and lease real estate for developing new stores and supply chain assets for the communities we serve ... We are still developing our plans for this site and will share them in due course.”
July 20, 2023: Half a hectare of leasehold land at 751-755 Main North Rd, Belfast, Christchurch, a site leased from Belfast Village Centre. Woolworths Belfast was developed on that site and opened in 2022;
July 7, 2023: 0.3ha of leasehold land at Lake Terrace, Taupō South “using the land to operate a supermarket”. The lessor is Kokomea Village Centre. The annual rent has been kept secret, withheld under the Official Information Act. The Woolworths Taupo South store was built on this site and opened in October 2022.
Also under its standing consent conditions allowing it to buy 75ha in 10 deals by December 1, 2022, General Distributors won consent for:
August 26, 2020: a freehold 0.069ha site at 57 Ventry St, Alexandra, Central Otago for $525,000. The vendors were New Zealanders Wayne Vince Tily and Susan Tily. “The applicant has acquired the land to enable the construction of a new supermarket,” the OIO noted. This site and adjoining land were developed for the Woolworths Alexandra store which opened in November 2022;
July 27, 2020: leasing 4.3ha in a deal valued at $326 million on Wiri Station Rd, Auckland subdividing that and creating a separate title for the bare site, building a temperature-controlled storage facility for its supermarket operations. The vendor was Australia’s AS NZ Property (Wiri) Pty. This site has been developed for the Auckland Fresh Distribution Centre which opened in June 2022.
In 2019, the Herald reported on the Australian business vastly ramping up investment in New Zealand as nearly $3 billion was poured in during a decade of refurbishing, rebuilding and expanding the supermarket network.
In 2021, a new $150 million fresh produce distribution centre was being developed for Woolworths in a $600m project.
Matthew Grainger, Woolworths NZ’s acting property general manager, then showed progress at the Wiri site where Macrennie Commercial Construction was in 2021 building the storehouse with a 2ha indoor floor area.
That distribution centre project has since been finished and is operating.
