Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Woolworths to take on rival New World with new ‘dark store’ in Devonport, Auckland

Cameron Smith
By
3 mins to read
Woolworths is expanding its Direct to Boot trial, which would be available at its first 'dark store' in Devonport. Photo / 123rf

Woolworths is expanding its Direct to Boot trial, which would be available at its first 'dark store' in Devonport. Photo / 123rf

Woolworths is exploring a New Zealand supermarket first ‘dark store’ in Devonport, Auckland.

The supermarket giant confirmed to the Herald it had applied for consent from Auckland Council to open a “Direct to Boot” facility

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business