A Dunedin Countdown has reopened its doors after a plague of rats had shut it down for more than two weeks.

Woolworths New Zealand director of stores Jason Stockill confirmed this morning Dunedin South Countdown would resume trading from 8 o’clock today.

A small handful of shoppers were arriving at the store about 8.20am.

Employees were seen chatting with customers and offering chocolates to returning customers.

Customers returned to Countdown South Dunedin upon its reopening after 18 days of closures. Photo / Ben Tomsett

The supermarket appeared exceptionally clean, with only the bakery section having a few empty shelves.

Jonathan Sherriff said it was good to return to his local store, and he had no reservations due to the prior rat problems.

“It’s just a process they’ve got to get through, just a matter of time... I could walk these aisles in my sleep, so it’s good to get back.”

He said he had noticed the store to be very clean and the employees extra friendly, and he also received a free bag of chocolates.

“They’re obviously trying to get people back in, which is really nice.”

Roberto Ghidella said he was also happy to return as the store was the larger one in his local area.

He said he was not concerned about the closures and trusted the store to ensure its cleanliness upon reopening.

“It’s probably cleaner now than it ever was before.”

Woolworths New Zealand confirmed this photo of a rat, reflected in a mirror in the deli section, was taken at its Dunedin South Countdown supermarket, at 323 Andersons Bay Rd, in November.

Fiona Simpson, of Dunedin, this morning said it was really clean, friendly and pleasant.

“Lots of the other supermarkets just have heaps of people and are just packed. Here the shelves were really well stocked and they were giving out chocolates, it was really chill,” she said.

Another shopper, who did not want to be named, said the supermarket was her local and she was happy the employees were able to return to work.

She said everyone in the store was lovely, and they gave her a free bag of marshmallow chocolates.

“They had to close. It’s a little frustrating because they must have known it had been going on longer, but I’m glad for the employees’ sake they’ve been allowed to open.”

Stockhill said Woolworths thanked customers for their patience throughout the past couple of weeks.

“We, along with MPI and Rentokil, are confident the situation has been addressed and while it took longer than anyone wanted, we are happy to have the store open again and our team are excited to be back serving our local community.”

“We’d also like to thank our Dunedin South and wider Dunedin team for their support, patience and hard work.”