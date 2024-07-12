Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Construction

Seventeen New Zealand projects short-listed in 2024 World Architecture Festival: Te ao Māori themes strong

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Auckland downtown stadium plans revealed. Video / Te Tōangaroa

Te ao Māori themes are strong in some of the 17 New Zealand building projects short-listed for the 2024 World Architecture Festival awards.

Winning one of the awards is a pinnacle of achievement for an architect, the awards aiming to find and celebrate the best newly completed buildings and landscapes

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Construction

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Construction