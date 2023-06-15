Prime Minister Chris Hipkins speaking at the official opening of Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa. Photo / Andrew Warner

A $52 million government investment into a new luxury spa and wellness centre in Rotorua has “really paid off”, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says, as it adds to New Zealand’s tourism offering and promotes the unique culture of local iwi.

Chris Hipkins attended the official opening of Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa this afternoon, as it opens to manuhiri [visitors] on Friday after more than five years of development. He was joined by Minister for Regional Development Kiri Allan and Minister for Tourism Peeni Henare.

The Pukeroa Oruawhata Group development on Rotorua’s lakefront is expected to bring “thousands” more tourists to the region. It offers a range of services founded on the centuries-old legacy of Ngāti Whakaue. This includes a cold “frigidarium,” mud baths, and bathing in mineral waters from the famous Rachel Spring.

Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern broke ground on the development in December 2017. It was originally due to be completed in 2019, but Covid-19 and a subsequent construction crisis delayed progress.

In August 2020, the Rotorua Daily Post reported a $38 million Government loan put the development back on schedule.

Hipkins said it was a “privilege” to be at the opening of Wai Ariki.

“This is a stunning facility of which you can all be very, very proud. The tikanga, the history, the designs of Ngāti Whakaue that are evident throughout will be matched, I am sure, by the manaakitanga [hospitality, generosity] that I know you will show all of the manuhiri you will welcome here.”

Hipkins said the government was “immensely proud” of the support it provided to the facility, totalling about $52 million.

“We made those targeted investments where they were needed to keep our economy going during the worst of the global pandemic and the economic effects that came from that and it’s really paid off.

“We see huge value in having strong regions and for that, there needs to be good opportunities for good local jobs.”

The herbal pool at Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa. Photo / Andrew Warner

Hipkins said New Zealand and Rotorua were already “world-renowned” for geothermal spas.

“The kind of gold-star luxury experience that the Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa will offer, I am sure, is going to add immeasurably to New Zealand’s overall tourism offering and to our international reputation.

“For this region, it’s going to mean greater exposure to your unique culture and the rightful recognition, financial benefits and jobs that come from all of that.”

Guest and cultural manager Miri Hare (left) shows Minister Kiri Allan, Pukeroa Oruawhata Group deputy chairman David Tapsell and Prime Minister Chris Hipkins around Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa. Photo / Andrew Warner

Pukeroa Oruawhata Group chairman Malcolm Short welcomed manuhiri to Wai Ariki in what he called a “significant milestone”.

He acknowledged the “huge amount” of dedication, perseverance and hard work from “hundreds of people”.

Short said Pukeroa Oruawhata was established to “manage and enhance our lands and assets” into “sustainable wealth and benefits for our whānau”.

“Wai Ariki will play a key role in achieving these aspirations - growing our portfolio, contributing to our community through jobs and ensuring manuhiri stay here longer and enjoy the scene or more importantly, spend more.”

“Rotorua is a special place of mana and manaakitanga and we are so proud to be able to show you a glimpse of our city’s very bright future.”

Pukeroa Oruawhata Group deputy chairman David Tapsell said the opening had been nearly 143 years in the making.

“Opening today is a significant step forward for us in realising the interrupted ambitions of our ancestors. They saw the benefits of tourism since first contact and have welcomed manuhiri here since the early 1800s.

Tapsell said Ngāti Whakaue understood the importance of building a township as the gateway to the “thermal wonderland” of Rotorua.

He said Pukeroa Oruawhata was “extremely grateful” for the Crown’s support, which had been “essential”.

“The benefits to our local economy, tourism and hospitality sector, whānau and wider community will be immense.

“We are immensely proud to play a role in putting our city back where it belongs. We hope we are going some way to honour the interrupted aspirations and dreams of our ancestors. And so doing, we are creating opportunities for our people, our city, Aotearoa, and now our future.”

Minister Kiri Allan, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, MP Tamati Coffey and guest and cultural manager Miri Hare at the official opening of Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa. Photo / Andrew Warner

In a joint media statement from Henare and Allan, Allan said Wai Ariki was expected to bring “thousands” more tourists to the region.

“This is one of the biggest developments in Rotorua in the last 20 years. It is the first major purpose-built spa and bathing facility since the original Rotorua bathhouse was built over 120 years ago.”

Henare said new tourism data estimated 220,000 international visitors would come to the region in 2023.

“Rotorua is well-placed to welcome international visitors back and tap into the trillion-dollar international ‘wellness tourism’ market.”