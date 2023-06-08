Te Taumata o Kupe in Pt Chevalier won an architectural award. Photo / Supplied

A “heroic” new education hub on a suburban Auckland marae has won a top architecture award tonight, described as a remarkable building, decades in the planning.

TOA Architects won a public architecture award for its Te Taumata o Kupe Nuku on Te Mahurehure Marae at Point Chevalier, the judges calling it heroic in ambition, reach and execution.

The panel headed by Sloan Architects’ Patrick Sloan noted the new building’s unique sense of storytelling, imbued in its design and materiality.

“It is a remarkable result following decades of work and commitment from numerous people and speaks to the determination and perseverance of the Te Mahurehure community,” they said.

Te Taumata o Kupe Nuku is in Point Chevalier. Photo / Supplied

The new building embodies the spirit of Kupe and represents his journey to Aotearoa.

“The unique external form frames stories and histories embedded in the glass window wall, which in turn projects shadows deep into the building interior where a collection of dynamic spaces and volumes provide for a variety of uses and functions.

“This exceptional project establishes a new home and a new way of informing and defining the future for the people of Te Mahurehure Marae and the wider community of Tāmaki Makaurau,” the judges’ citation said.

All up, 57 projects were recognised in the Auckland region’s Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects Awards. Winners in 12 categories span from Omata Beach in the north to Ramarama in the south.

The awards were announced at the Viaduct Events Centre.

The Trusts’ Karekare Surf Lifesaving/Kaha Ropi by 106 Architects and Richard Priest Architecture also won a public architecture award tonight, along with the Hundertwasser Arts Centre with Wairau Māori Art Gallery by HB Architecture, Hundertwasser Non Profit Foundation and Springmann Architektur.

Auckland Domain Wintergardens. Photo / Janna Dixon

The Wintergardens at Auckland Domain, designed by Gummer & Ford in 1928, tonight won an enduring architecture award, those barrel-vaulted Victorian glasshouses recently restored by Auckland Council and reopened.

All up, 29 homes won awards. Those places spanned the scale of size and costs, the judges noted. Several were personal odysseys for their architects because they were designed for their own families or for clients they’d worked with for many years, the judges said.

Commercial architecture awards went to Warren and Mahoney Architects for 10 Madden in the Wynyard Quarter, Paul Brown & Associates and Bernau Architects for Ponsonby Central II, JWA Architects for its woollen mills project, the Simon James showroom and office by Keshaw McArthur and Pink Palace by Matter.

Camera Obscura - Timatatanga Hou by Felicity Christian Architect won a small project award. Photo / Supplied

Camera Obscura - Timatatanga Hou by Felicity Christian Architect won a small project award. The judges said this project established a unique urban dialogue with Whangārei’s Te Matau ā Pohe bridge on the Hātea River.

“The sculpted steel form recalls the bow of a ship and speaks to maritime history, while artwork draped across the form illustrates local Māori history and tradition. The mollusc-like shell draws visitors into the cavernous space, eventually giving way to the inverted projection of movement and the sound of vehicles using the bridge. Dedication, aroha, commitment and generosity define this project so kindly gifted to the people of Whangārei,” they said.

Architectus won education awards for its work at Saint Kentigern Girls’ School, on the Macky Building and specialist facilities. Whangārei Boys High School by ASC Architects, Owairoa Primary School by RTA Studio and New Shoots Ramarama ECEC by Copeland Associates Architects also won awards in this category.

Ngā-Hau-Māngere [the old Māngere Bridge] won an Auckland regional architecture award. Photo / Supplied

Bossley Architects won a planning and urban design for Ngā Hau Māngere, the Old Māngere Bridge.

“This elegant piece of public infrastructure spans the Manukau harbour at Onehunga – once a traditional meeting point for Māori and close to original portage crossings to the Waitematā. The bridge deck and fabricated steel arch combine with artwork and the kahawai-inspired coloured balustrade in a compelling illustration of long-held mana whenua connections to land, sea and sky, the judges said.

“With sightlines north to Maungakiekie One Tree Hill and south to Māngere, the bridge provides passage for pedestrians and cyclists and has become a much-loved fishing venue. Innovative and grounded through narrative, intent and a true sense of place, this community destination is an inspirational asset,” judges found.

Heritage awards went to The Hayman Kronfeld Building by Peddle Thorp, Administrator House by Rogan Nash Architects and the Symonds Street Public Conveniences & Shelter by Salmond Reed Architects.

Sloan said many of the award-winning projects were designed and delivered through the Covid period so were testaments to the determination and commitment of the architects, clients, consultants and contractors.

The judges were also taken by the pursuit of simplicity, evident across all categories.

“Great design outcomes often come from a light touch as opposed to too much design and we saw this in so many of the projects we reviewed,” Sloan said.

