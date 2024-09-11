Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Banking and finance

New Zealand’s biggest house-builder G.J. Gardner expanding: 30% franchise growth planned

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Grant Porteous of G.J Gardner. Photo / supplied

Grant Porteous of G.J Gardner. Photo / supplied

G.J. Gardner, New Zealand’s largest franchised group house-building business and biggest residential builder, is planning a 30% growth in franchise numbers in the next year, its chief says.

Grant Porteous of Deacon Holdings - G.J. Gardner’s master franchisor - said the national business would expand from

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Banking and finance

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Banking and finance