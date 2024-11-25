Auckland Airport is the first in the country to have LED lights for low visibility landings. Video / Auckland Airport

Auckland Airport has swapped out old lights and switched to LED runway lights in a $70m project.

For the length of the 3.6km runway, around 600 light-emitting diode (LED) lights, have replaced a halogen lamp system – work was all done in the middle of the night when the runway is not in use.

Auckland Airport chief infrastructure officer Susana Fueyo Suarez said the new runway lights were ‘’a brilliant outcome'' after months of work undertaken during the short, twice-weekly runway maintenance closures.

The runway lighting conversion required a high degree of technical skill, but the physical work can only be done in the early hours of the morning, between 1.30am and 4.30am on Saturday and Monday when the runway closes for maintenance.

“This is the only time we have no scheduled flights at Auckland Airport, and it means the project team must be highly organised – ready to go after the final flight arrival or departure and completely clear of the runway when it reopens a few short hours later,” she said.