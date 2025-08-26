The airport said the overhaul, including an expansion of check-in space, would align it with leading global airports.

Lifts and escalators will be upgraded and more biometric technology used throughout the check-in process.

“Gone will be the days of long queues at traditional airline counters or changing terminals to make a connecting jet flight at New Zealand’s gateway airport,” it said today.

“Over the next four years, the existing check-in hall will be transformed, turning it into a 13,000sq m digital, user-focused departures area designed for the modern traveller.”

Auckland Airport chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui said it was a rare chance to reimagine the check-in experience and future-proof the airport.

Auckland Airport says more self-service and biometric technology will characterise the check-in experience. Photo / Douglas Triana

Ultimately, domestic jet and international travellers could come together under one roof for the first time since the 1970s.

Hurihanganui said travellers expected a fast, seamless check-in experience.

“Alongside expanding the check-in space, we’re introducing a digital overhaul that will smooth the experience for travellers and sets us on the path to adopting future technologies such as biometrics.”

The airport said the overhaul meant airlines would be able to automate document checks, reduce manual processing and cut the risk of ineligible travellers reaching the gate.

“This is the direction airports globally are heading, with Changi Airport, Dubai and Heathrow all showing how terminal upgrades drive the shift to self-service,” Hurihanganui added.

The technology had already been rolled out in one check-in zone.

There, 30 desks were replaced with 36 kiosks and 22 bag drops.

The airline said it took airline feedback on board before refining the design for the wider rollout.

An overhead impression of the overhauled terminal. Photo / Auckland Airport

The international terminal opened in 1977.

Currently, 27 airlines operated from it, flying to 42 cities overseas.

“Once the new domestic terminal opens, jet flights to New Zealand cities will also check in through this centralised, modernised space.”

The airport earlier this year said a regional airfield upgrade could allow for more domestic jet flights.

That upgrade, expected to finish in 2028, will build four new parking stands for turboprops, but in future, those stands could accommodate larger jet aircraft.

Meanwhile, the footprint of the terminal’s front face would expand by 2800sq m.

To maintain capacity during the phased construction, a temporary check-in pavilion will be built beside the Transport Hub.

“Work on the pavilion begins later this year, with main construction on the terminal check-in areas starting early 2026.”

The airport is spending billions on new infrastructure.

An international airfield expansion was expected to be operational before the end of this year.

In its annual result, the airport last week reported a “solid” net profit after tax up 12% to $310.4 million.

