“Over the next four years, the existing check-in hall will be transformed, turning it into a 13,000sq m digital, user-focused departures area designed for the modern traveller.”
Auckland Airport chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui said it was a rare chance to reimagine the check-in experience and future-proof the airport.
Ultimately, domestic jet and international travellers could come together under one roof for the first time since the 1970s.
Hurihanganui said travellers expected a fast, seamless check-in experience.
“Alongside expanding the check-in space, we’re introducing a digital overhaul that will smooth the experience for travellers and sets us on the path to adopting future technologies such as biometrics.”
The airport said the overhaul meant airlines would be able to automate document checks, reduce manual processing and cut the risk of ineligible travellers reaching the gate.
“This is the direction airports globally are heading, with Changi Airport, Dubai and Heathrow all showing how terminal upgrades drive the shift to self-service,” Hurihanganui added.
The technology had already been rolled out in one check-in zone.
There, 30 desks were replaced with 36 kiosks and 22 bag drops.
The airline said it took airline feedback on board before refining the design for the wider rollout.