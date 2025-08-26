Advertisement
Auckland Airport says check-in overhaul means no more ‘long queues’, more biometric technology

John Weekes
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
The airport says it will carry out the biggest international check-in overhaul since the 1970s. Video / Auckland Airport

Auckland Airport says more self-service technology will end long queues at airline counters.

Self-service kiosks and automated bag drops will replace about 60 traditional check-in desks between now and the opening of the domestic jet terminal at the end of this decade.

The airport today said plans for a

