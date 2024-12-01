Auckland Airport's current project includes spending about $2 billion on a new domestic jet terminal.

The project included building a 240-metre long pier with 12 domestic gates, adding 26% more domestic capacity and 44% more aviation security processing space.

But the spend had been criticised by airlines who warned it would impact tourism demand with passengers paying for the cost of the upgrade through higher landing and take-off fees in future years.

Hurihanganui said the stoush with airlines was a “long-standing tension point”.

“Domestic jet charges make up 4-6% of an airline ticket.

“And listen I get it, nobody wants charges to go up, it doesn’t matter what your business is.

“But at the same time, you have to have the ability to grow New Zealand.”

Madison Reidy is host and executive producer of the NZ Herald’s investment show Markets with Madison. She joined the Herald in 2022 after working in investment, and has covered business and economics for television and radio broadcasters.