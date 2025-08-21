Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Auckland Airport CEO optimistic on passenger growth despite global hurdles

John Weekes
By
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Carrie Hurihanganu on a visit to the integrated terminal build site with PM Christopher Luxon on June 9. Photo / Dean Purcell

Carrie Hurihanganu on a visit to the integrated terminal build site with PM Christopher Luxon on June 9. Photo / Dean Purcell

Auckland Airport’s chief executive says she’s hopeful international passenger numbers will rise despite some big challenges.

The airport is engaged in massive infrastructure projects and has faced scrutiny from regulators, while contending with impacts of a global aircraft shortage.

In its annual result, the airport today reported a “solid” net

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save