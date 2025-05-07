Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Airlines

Auckland Airport regulation risk has been overhyped, analysts Jarden say

John Weekes
By
Online Business Editor·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

The country’s largest gateway is replacing its 60-year-old domestic jet terminal. Is it an infrastructure play or a real economic boost?

Investment company Jarden says market concerns over Auckland Airport getting over-regulated have been overblown.

Airports are under scrutiny from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) competition policy team.

Aeronautical activities at Auckland Airport are regulated, but the $13.3 billion company’s retail and car parking activities are not.

Some

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Airlines

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Airlines