In an internal customer and sales team note, Carr is thanked for his “incredible service”. The note said he would be spending more time playing and walking his Labrador.
Carr has worked around the world for the airline, but since July his most recent job as domestic “tribe lead” threw him into the spotlight as Air New Zealand copped increasing heat for high airfares on the network on which it has a near-monopoly.
Earlier in his career he was part of a team that set up the merged domestic airline group and was involved in launching new-style domestic fares as the airline recovered from the Ansett collapse in 2001.