In an internal customer and sales team note, Carr is thanked for his “incredible service”. The note said he would be spending more time playing and walking his Labrador.

Carr has worked around the world for the airline, but since July his most recent job as domestic “tribe lead” threw him into the spotlight as Air New Zealand copped increasing heat for high airfares on the network on which it has a near-monopoly.

Earlier in his career he was part of a team that set up the merged domestic airline group and was involved in launching new-style domestic fares as the airline recovered from the Ansett collapse in 2001.

Scott Carr is domestic general manager at Air New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

He led the Air New Zealand Asia team based in Singapore when Covid hit, and then returned to New Zealand.

In his role as general manager of networks from 2020 and then international general manager he was involved with navigating the airline through the pandemic and restarting the long-haul network.

“Scott has made a significant contribution to the airline and his friendship, support, and expertise will be sorely missed by many,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier this year chief operational integrity and safety officer Captain David Morgan announced he would step down from an executive role at the airline, although will keep flying domestic routes.

There has now been a near-total turnover of the Air New Zealand executive team since the pandemic hit in early 2020.

