The group declared a $1.6b dividend to its owner, the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD).
Emirates airline, excluding the group’s other businesses, posted a record $5.8b pre-tax profit, up 20% from the year before.
Its revenue grew by 6%, reaching $34.9b.
Emirates’ ground services arm Dnata also boasted a record pre-tax profit of $430m, up 2% from last year.
State-owned Emirates Group operates the world’s largest long-haul carrier.
As of March, it had 314 aircraft pending delivery, including 61 Airbus A350s and 205 Boeing 777x, the statement said.
It said it was retrofitting 219 aircraft at a cost of $5b to make up for delayed aircraft orders.
Sheikh Ahmed had previously said the group was retrofitting 90% of its fleet to make up for the delays.
