Dubai’s Emirates Group, which includes the Middle East’s biggest airline, announced on Thursday gross annual profit of $6.2 billion (NZ$10.5b), its third record in three years.

The 18% rise in profit, based on strong customer demand, slimmed to $5.6b after the UAE’s recently introduced corporate tax, which was applied for a full financial year for the first time.

“The Emirates Group has raised the bar to set new records for profit, revenue and cash assets,” chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said in a statement.

The group invested $3.8b in new aircraft, infrastructure and technology “to support its growth plans”, the statement said.

Its workforce grew by 9% to an unprecedented 121,223 employees.