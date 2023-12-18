Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Airlines

Amway China event in New Zealand boosts hotels in Queenstown, Rotorua

Grant Bradley
By
Deputy Editor - Business·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
A take inside the hotel with a view, Novotel Christchurch Airport. Video / NZ Herald

Hotel revenue per room is now higher than before the pandemic and has soared from last year. And while the hotel owners can look forward to a better summer, in one key centre there’s increased competition for guests among upscale properties.

Revenue per available room (Revpar) for the main New

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Airlines

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Airlines