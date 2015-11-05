Air NZ's low fare promise with new fleet

Air New Zealand is ratcheting up competition in the regions, announcing it will spend more than half a billion dollars on new planes just three weeks before rival Jetstar starts its regional servcies.
The 15 new ATR72-600 planes Air New Zealand has ordered will replace 11 older aircraft and will fly on existing routes.
Air New Zealand chief executive Christopher Luxon said the addition of 600,000 more seats on regional services would lead to lower fares.
As part of last year's restructuring of its regional operation - which led to pulling out of Kaitaia, Whakatane and Westport and closing Eagle Airways - has led to bigger planes being used on the network and fares which he said were 15 per cent lower.
Bigger planes were cheaper to run per seat and this allowed the airline flexibility to cut fares.