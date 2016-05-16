Air New Zealand chief executive Christopher Luxon says the flood of rival airlines coming in to the country was good news for his business.
While he expected the state of the market to be "choppy" over the next 12 to 18 months, Air New Zealand with 40 per cent of inbound international business was benefiting from the surge in tourists, in spite of increased competition.
And once the visitors are here, Air New Zealand's growing domestic operation was the main airline beneficiary.
"Whenever a competitor airline brings visitors into New Zealand that's a good thing for Air New Zealand because we then pick up those passengers and disperse them throughout country," he said on the sidelines of Trenz, the tourist industry showcase held last week in Rotorua.