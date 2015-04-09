It currently takes around 36 months to grow Greenshell mussels from spawning to harvest size which industry leaders are hoping to shorten to 27 months through a selective breeding programme.

Sanford, New Zealand's largest listed fishing group, is in consultations with 232 staff who look likely to lose their jobs at the company's Christchurch mussel processing plant due to a shortage of natural spat supply.

Sanford Chief Executive Volker Kuntzsch is in Christchurch meeting with staff this afternoon and a final announcement on the closure will be made in two to three weeks, the company said in an announcement.

He said recent weather patterns have impacted on natural spat (offspring) supply for several seasons to the point where the company has to reconsider its mussel processing capacity.

"Wild spat supply is the single biggest constraint on the mussel industry with current spat shortages limiting future crop supply. In the long term Sanford's recent investment with government, industry and research organisations in the selective breeding of mussels (will alleviate the industry's reliance on wild caught spat. However, at this stage it is not anticipated that these initiatives will boost crop supply to levels where Sanford's South Island plants are able to be efficiently utilised for the next two to three years," Kuntzsch said.

