Selective breeding for greenshell mussels unveiled

Greenshell mussels will soon be selectively bred like sheep in a partnership between the mussel industry and the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI).
A new mussel hatchery and lab facility is due to open today near Nelson at the Cawthron Aquaculture Park. Industry leaders say "the element of chance" has now been taken out of mussel farming.
Greenshell mussels is the trademarked trading name for New Zealand green lipped mussels which are currently worth around $300 million annually to the country's economy.
The hatchery comes two years into a seven-year Primary Growth Partnership programme called Shellfish Production and Technology New Zealand (SpatNZ) between industry and the MPI.