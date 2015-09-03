Photo / Sarah Ivey

New Zealand milk production powered ahead in the month of July - the second month of the new season - despite very low product prices, according to Dairy Companies Association of NZ (DCANZ) data.

July milk production came to 19.01 million kg of milk solids, up from 13.1m kg in June and up 13.2 per cent from the 16.79m kg produced in July last year.

Milk production over the last four months has been running strongly, thanks mostly to an unusually productive late autumn flush. The peak production months are September and October.

GlobalDairyTrade (GDT) auction prices have been improving over the last two sales but analysts said domestic and international production needs to decline for prices to keep improving.