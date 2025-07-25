Advertisement
Government should cut GST on food if it’s worried about butter price – Fran O’Sullivan

Fran O'Sullivan
Finance Minister Nicola Willis met with Fonterra's chief executive to discuss the cost of butter. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Opinion by Fran O'Sullivan
Head of Business, NZME
KEY FACTS

  • Nicola Willis met with Fonterra CEO Miles Hurrell to discuss rising butter prices and global dairy trends.
  • Butter was $8.60 per 500g, up 46.5% in the year to June, according to Stats NZ.
  • A large proportion of the price of butter is dictated by global demand for the dairy product.

Nicola Willis has been around long enough to know you don’t summon the head of New Zealand’s largest company into the Beehive for a spanking over skyrocketing butter prices unless you intend to emerge with a solution.

The unedifying spectre of Miles Hurrell, CEO of dairy co-operative Fonterra,

