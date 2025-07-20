The Commerce Commission has filed criminal charges against retail electronics chain Noel Leeming for allegedly misleading customers with its "Price Promise". Photo / Supplied

The Commerce Commission has filed criminal charges against retail electronics chain Noel Leeming for allegedly misleading customers with its “Price Promise”.

The commission alleges multiple breaches of the Fair Trading Act by Noel Leeming which is owned by The Warehouse Group.

“For over a decade Noel Leeming has prominently promoted their ‘Price Promise,’ which is their commitment to match any competitor’s price. We believe their price promise claim was misleading and in breach of the Fair Trading Act,” Commerce Commission deputy chair Anne Callinan said.

“Price match advertising gives the impression that customers will be able to show up and get a match for competitors’ prices… we believe Noel Leeming’s price promise had many limitations and conditions which weren’t made obvious to customers and made any price matches difficult to obtain.”

Callinan said it is crucial businesses promoting any price match offer factor in the overall impression of the claims they make, and that all information is clear to customers.