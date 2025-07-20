Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Commerce Commission files charges against Noel Leeming over ‘Price Promise’ claims

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

The Commerce Commission has filed criminal charges against retail electronics chain Noel Leeming for allegedly misleading customers with its "Price Promise". Photo / Supplied

The Commerce Commission has filed criminal charges against retail electronics chain Noel Leeming for allegedly misleading customers with its "Price Promise". Photo / Supplied

The Commerce Commission has filed criminal charges against retail electronics chain Noel Leeming for allegedly misleading customers with its “Price Promise”.

The commission alleges multiple breaches of the Fair Trading Act by Noel Leeming which is owned by The Warehouse Group.

“For over a decade Noel Leeming has prominently promoted

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save