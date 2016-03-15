GlobalDairyTrade prices seen improving

"For the ones with high expenses and high debt, we can't really see them surviving another full season."

READ MORE:

• What the rise in milk prices means for farmers

• Dairy rally could be 3 years away

• Fonterra - structure fit for the future?

• Brian Gaynor: NZ's dairy giant deeper in debt

Fonterra last week cut its 2015/6 forecast by 25c to $3.90 - $1.35 per kg below the estimated average cost of production.

The co-operative will release its first-half result next Wednesday, which may contain commentary around the milk price. Farmers also expect to get an update on Fonterra's extensive China farming operations, and how its foreign exchange hedging policy performed over the six months.

Other big dairy companies have also lowered their milk price forecasts in recent months.

In January, Open Country Dairy, New Zealand's second largest dairy processor, cut its payout by 30 cents to an average price of between $4.00-$4.30 per kg and another major player, Westland Milk, has cut its forecast to $4.15-$4.45 per kg.

The smaller Waikato dairy co-op - Tatua - which is often held up as a good example by "added value" exponents, has kept its payout at $6.00 kg but chief executive Paul McGilvary said it was feeling the pinch.

"Our prices, particularly for bulk ingredients, are really under pressure," he said. "We will re-forecast in May and I don't know what that will show, but right now we are holding with $6.00," he said.

About 40 per cent of Tatua's production is in specialised proteins and fats while the rest is in the bulk products - caseinate, anhydrous milk fat and whey protein concentrate.

"We can't defy gravity and we are definitely feeling the pain like everybody else is," McGilvary said.

"It's a tough environment for farmers. The long term future of the industry is quite positive but it's hard to see a lot of upturn in this calendar year."

Tatua's milk production has forecast production 15.2 million kg of milk solids - the same as last year's - and the co-op is on track to achieve that.

DairyNZ estimates 85 per cent of dairy farmers will lose money this season compared to 49 per cent last season. As a sector, dairy last year contributed 29 per cent of the total value that New Zealand earned from its merchandise exports, and 37 per cent of the country's total primary industry export value.