Fran O'Sullivan: TPP stepping stone to giant Asia-Pacific deal

Geneva has the World Trade Organisation. Brussels hosts the European Union. Will the Trans-Pacific Partnership put Auckland on the map?
That's a distinct possibility as New Zealand considers a pitch to host a robust secretariat for the TPP in Auckland to ensure the long-term health of the agreement.
If the bid comes off it will be an international vote of faith in the prowess of NZ's trade negotiators and in the ability of this small nation's skilled diplomats to continue to replicate their success in administering the expansion of the original Pacific Four right through to today's 12-strong TPP and beyond.
NZ is also well positioned when it comes to shepherding China's ascension to the TPP tent, thus bringing the two Asia-Pacific super powers into the one regional trade umbrella.
The reality is that the TPP is a just a stepping stone (if a very large one) to the holy grail of Asia-Pacific trade, which is a regional free trade agreement linking the Apec economies.