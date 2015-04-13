Dry conditions across most dairying regions meant follow-up rain was needed to hold milk production in line with last season over the coming months. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Fonterra says its milk collection in New Zealand for the 10 months to March 31 reached 1431 million kg of milk solids - 1 per cent higher than for the same period last season.

However, collection in March was 3 per cent behind March last season. North Island collection in March reached 80 million kg, which was in line with March last season, and compared with a 5.7 per cent decline in February.

South Island collection in March reached 60 million kg, 7 per cent lower than for March last season.

Rain in March, consistent with long-term averages, provided support for milk volumes, Fonterra said.

However, dry conditions across most dairying regions meant follow-up rain was needed to hold milk production in line with last season over the coming months, the co-operative said.