Fonterra said in July that it was axing 523 jobs, for an estimated cost savings of $55 to $60 million, as part of a major overhaul of its business.

After today's announcement, the estimated cost savings will rise to $103 million.

Dairy prices have fallen sharply since last year, but they have been improving in recent weeks. At the latest GlobalDairyTrade auction, the GDT price index rose by 16.5 per cent since the last sale.

Wholemilk powder prices, the key component of Fonterra's farmgate milk price, have risen sharply to an average price of US$2495 a tonne, but they are still well below the US$3,000 a tonne needed before Fonterra's $3.85 per kg of milksolids milk price forecast can be realised.

Fonterra has made a 50 cents a kg support package available to farmers in the form of a soft loan.

The loan will be interest-free until 31 May 2017, after which Fonterra may charge interest.

In July, Fonterra said its business review included measures to improve profitability at Fonterra's Australian business as well as a series of additional measures to remove barriers across the organisation to enable it to unlock more value.

NZX-listed Fonterra units, which give non-farmer investors access to Fonterra's dividend flow, last traded at $5.12, up 2 cents from Fridays' close.