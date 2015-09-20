The number of jobs to go from Fonterra as a result of a review of its business has risen to 750 from a previously announced figure of 523, resulting in savings of $103 million a year, the company said.
One-off savings resulting from the review, such as improving working capital, have enabled the co-operative to support its farmers during challenging market conditions, Fonterra - New Zealand's biggest dairy co-operative - said.
Chief executive Theo Spierings said the purpose of the review was to ensure that Fonterra remained well positioned to compete in the global dairy market.
"We have great people, but we have to make tough decisions to ensure Fonterra remains competitive in this environment," he said in a statement.