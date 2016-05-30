Financial pressure building on farmers - survey

Farmers overall remain satisfied with their banks, but pressure is building and sharemilkers are feeling it the most, according to a Federated Farmers survey.
The survey, which is taken quarterly to gauge the relationship farmers hold with their banks, indicated that perceptions about "undue pressure" have gradually built.
Federated Farmers Dairy chairman Andrew Hoggard said the survey's result came as no surprise considering the current environment, which has seen farmgate milk prices drop to their lowest point in 10 years.
"Despite sharemilkers being particularly exposed at present, bank satisfaction remains strong overall," he said in a statement.
The survey showed 81 per cent of all farmers and 79 per cent of dairy farmers were "very satisfied" or "satisfied" with their banks.