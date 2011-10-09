Farmer concerns easing on structural change: Fonterra

A series of meetings by dairy co-operative Fonterra has eased some fears among farmers about capital structure changes, says Federated Farmers Dairy vice-chairman Andrew Hoggard.
The farmer co-operative is planning a capital structure change - last year given 89.85 per cent support by farmers - aimed at removing redemption risk and providing permanent share capital, with farmers buying and selling shares among themselves rather than with the company.
Fonterra said farmers would be able to place shares with the Fonterra Shareholders' Fund, and be paid the share value for the rights to dividends and any change in market value, while retaining voting rights.
When a farmer wanted to place shares with the fund they would place a sell order on the fund market and once a trade was matched with a unit investor the farmer would transfer the share to the custodian, which would hold the legal title.
To regain the economic interest of shares, farmers would need to buy new shares or units, which could be converted back into shares by applying to take them out of the custodian's "locked box".