Fonterra's new CEO to take 'fresh look' at milk prices

New Fonterra chief executive Theo Spierings. Photo / Supplied

Fonterra's new chief executive Theo Spierings says the world's biggest dairy exporter is 'bothered' by perceptions that fresh milk is too expensive in New Zealand and is taking the issue "back to the drawing board."

"The perception is the price is too high," he told reporters at his first briefing for media since taking the position, in Auckland today. "It's bothering us. We will take a fresh look at this issue - take it back to the drawing board."

He gave no details. The price of fresh milk has become a political issue, with the parliament's commerce select committee conducting an inquiry and a separate inter-departmental officials group reviewing the raw milk regulations and Fonterra's enabling legislation.

Spierings, who has been in the job three days, said he did a tour of retailers last weekend to check prices of dairy products available to consumers.

"What you do see is a wide assortment and competition in the offerings," he said. "It is a normal retail scene. But the perception is the price is too high and perception is reality."